STF report on drug racket linked to SAD leader to open today in HC after over 3.5 years: Sidhu

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that the report by Special Task Force (STF) on "multi-crore" drug racket linked to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia will be opened in the High Court today after more than 3.5 years.



"STF report on multi-crore Drug racket linked to Majithia will be opened today by Hon'ble High Court. After more than 3.5 yrs of wait Judiciary will name the main culprits A Priority among High Command's 18 Point Agenda yet Mothers of Punjab are still awaiting action by the State," Sidhu tweeted.

The STF had filed a status report on the drug racket in 2018 in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

