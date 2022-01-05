STF team seize pangolin in Odisha's Bargarh, one held

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) team has seized a pangolin in Odisha's Bargarh district and arrested a wildlife smuggler.

"STF team seized a live pangolin in the Bargarh district. One person was arrested on the charges of wildlife trafficking," police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Jagat Thela.



As per the statement from PRO, STF, during the search, one live Pangolin and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession.

He has been detained and handed over to Baragarh Forest Officials for legal action at their end. The Pangolin was also handed over to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baragarh for safe custody, it added.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

