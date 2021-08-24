STF Uttarakhand arrests Cameroon national from Bengaluru in cyber fraud case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police in an operation in Bengaluru arrested a Cameroon national in a Rs 66 lakh cyber fraud case, informed the STF on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ding Bobga Clowes alias Bobby Ibrahim.



Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said, "Electronic gadgets, more than a dozen mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, laptops and other electronic devices have been recovered from the accused."

He further said that a woman from Dehradun was duped by an online fraudster of Rs 66 lakh on the pretext of selling her a foreign-breed dog.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

