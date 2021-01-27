'Still feel like a child eager to learn music', says Gurbani singer Kartar Singh after inclusion in Padma Shri awardees list

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 27 (ANI): After his name was announced in the list of Padma awardees yesterday, popular Gurbani singer Kartar Singh on Wednesday said that he feels elated to know that he will receive a Padma Shri award.

Speaking to ANI, Kartar Singh expressed happiness and said, "Even at the age of 92, I still feel that I am a child who is always eager to learn music. I am practicing classical music since 1941. I have specialized in singing 'Gurbani', a popular music form for the Sikhs."

Further elaborating about his journey, Singh said, "I believe that music is like meditation. To learn music, one must do hard-work along with rigorous meditation. In 2008, I got a special prize for my music in Ludhiana Sangeet academy that was conferred by our former President Pratibha Patil."





"By 2012, I had written three books elaborating about 'Gurbani' music. There are 1,399 different compositions of 'Gurbani' music in those books," Singh said.

Singh has been conferred with many prestigious honours for his contribution to music.

"In 2016, Punjab Government awarded me with Shiromani Ragi award for my music. I feel that music is like an ocean and I'm just a drop in it," he added.

Kartar Singh requested youngsters to read up his books that will help them build a career in music.

