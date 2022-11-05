Stone hurled at Chandrababu Naidu's convoy in Andhra's Nandigama, 1 injured

Nandigama (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A stone was hurled at the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu on Friday, in which his Chief Security Officer (CSO) was injured, said police.

The incident took place at 6:30 pm at Nandigama in the NTR district.

According to NTR district Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, one stone was thrown by unknown miscreants at Naidu's road show. His Chief Security Officer Madhav was injured in the incident.



"Incident took place at 6:30 pm. One stone was thrown by unknown miscreants. CSO Madhav was injured. A probe is on," said the CP of the NTR district.

Meanwhile, Jaggaiahpet Police is on alert after the stone pelting incident.

Deputy Commissioner Mary Prashanthi and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivasulu are inspecting Jaggaiahpet town with additional forces.

Police special forces under the command of DCP Mary Prashanthi inspected the road where Chandrababu's road show was held.

Notably, Naidu is the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after it was divided. In the 2019 assembly elections, the YSR Congress Party won with a landslide victory. (ANI)

