Stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express presents wrong picture of Bengal, CM Mamata should take strict action: Union Minster Subhas Sarkar

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): Condemning the incident of stone pelting for the second consecutive time in the recently started Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal, Union Minister Subhash Sarkar said that the incident is "very sad" and it presents a "wrong picture" of West Bengal.

Demanding strict action from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Sarkar said, "So far no concrete action has been taken in this matter. Police should also conduct a fair investigation in this matter, action should not be taken on the basis of appeasement so the strictest action can be taken against those who pelted stones and they should be arrested. Such incidents should not happen in the future."

"Even today the people of our state are in a lot of trouble because travelling is not easy from Kolkata towards North Bengal. This is happening despite funds from the Central government being given long back", he added.

The Union Minister also criticised the TMC government over the lack of development in the state.



Demanding a fair investigation of the matter, he said, "The Bengal government should go ahead and give its statement on this matter so that people do not get scared to travel in Vande Bharat. Everyone should cooperate."

Notably, on Tuesday, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed.

This was the second attack as earlier on Monday the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

The RPF Commander informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district.

"Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri," he said. (ANI)

