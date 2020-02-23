Stone pelting in Delhi's Maujpur; police fire tear gas shells to disperse mob

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Stone pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur area of Delhi on Sunday due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur area is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the public that entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro stations have been closed.

"Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur are closed," DMRC's tweet at around 5 pm on Sunday read.

Earlier in the day, the entry and exit gates at Jaffrabad had been closed in the morning due to the anti-CAA protest.

Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which began late evening on Saturday at Jaffrabad metro station continued today. (ANI)

