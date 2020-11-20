Stone-pelting incident in UP's Meerut, case registered

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported on Thursday in the Sardhana area. A few people have been injured in the clash.



The incident occurred after two sides clashed over an issue related to the construction of a drain in the village.

"A case has been registered under the requisite sections and further investigation is underway," the police said.

SP (Meerut rural) Avinash Panday also rushed to the village with additional force. (ANI)

