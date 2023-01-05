Stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express; Three minors arrested

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], January 5 (ANI): Three minors were arrested on Thursday, in connection with the stone pelting incident on the recently started Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal.

Notably, on Tuesday, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed.

Kishanganj SDPO Anwar Javed told ANI that the three arrests have been made on the basis of investigation into CCTV footage.

"Three accused have been persons, while one more has been identified, and will be arrested soon. All three are minors and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. We request people not to damage public properties, and if anyone is found doing that, strict action will be taken against him," he said.



The incident happened at around 12:55 pm. Based on the complaint of the RPF officer, investigations were done by scanning the CCTV footage.

The three arrested minors are the residents of Nimla village in Bihar, which comes under the Pothia police station.

This was the second attack as earlier on Monday the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

The RPF Commander informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district.

"Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri," he said. (ANI)

