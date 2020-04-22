Stones pelted at police in Aligarh, one cop injured

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): A clash broke out between police and a group of people in Aligarh on Wednesday leaving one cop injured.

Vishal Pandey, Circle Officer Aligarh city, said that some people pelted stones at cops when they intervened to resolve an issue among vegetable sellers in the area.

"Vegetable sellers were quarrelling among themselves when shops were being closed. When Police intervened, people started pelting stones at them. The situation was brought under control later. One cop suffered an injury and a case is being registered," Pandey told ANI.

He said that shops in the city open from 6 am to 10 am due to the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh has 1294 cases of COVID-19, including 140 cured/discharged/

migrated patients and 20 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

