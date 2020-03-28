Stones pelted at police personnel in Assam's Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Stones were pelted at police personnel at Bhawlaguri Bodi Bazaar under New Bangai police station area in Bongaigaon amid the nationwide lockdown.

The incident took place after the police asked the shopkeepers to close the market.

Superintendent of Police (SP) RS Milli said, "When policemen asked shopkeepers to shut the market, some locals attacked them. Four people have been arrested and a case has been registered."



The country is in a 21-day lockdown which had been imposed to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. A total of 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The Centre and all State governments have asked the people to refrain from venturing outside of their houses during the 21-day lockdown.



Meanwhile, the Assam government is constructing a coronavirus isolation center at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati on a war footing.



In a move to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the State government has decided to convert the stadium into make-shift hospitals to treat patients suffering from the contagious infection. At least 1,000 people at a time can be quarantined at the facility. (ANI)



