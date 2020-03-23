Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to him to stop all flights from landing in West Bengal with immediate effect.
There are a total of seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 415. Seven deaths have occurred due to the pandemic.
According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 24 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)
Stop all flights to West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi
ANI | Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:38 IST
