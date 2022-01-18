'Stop objectifying women': Punjab Congress slams AAP over video using actor Vidya Balan as CM chair

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Punjab Congress slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a video in which it used Bollywood actor Vidya Balan's face as Chief Minister Chair for which two apparent chief ministerial aspirants of the ruling party in the state pulling each other down and asked the AAP to stop objectifying women.

"While men are portrayed as heroes, a woman comes as an 'object' for @AamAadmiParty," Punjab Congress said on its official Twitter handle citing a snapshot of the video.

The ruling party of Punjab said, "No wonder they (AAP) don't have a single leader who is a woman and a minister in Delhi. They expose themselves every day."



"STOP OBJECTIFYING WOMEN!" it further tweeted.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Srinivas BV also hit out at AAP on the subject and said, "Aam Aadmi Party is objectifying a woman with a CM chair. Shameful!!"

In the video, the faces of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann have been superimposed on the faces of the characters in the song. Vidya Balan's character has been depicted as the chief minister's chair.

AAP posted the video hours after announcing MP Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab at a public event. The party had embarked on 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive. The ruling Congress has not declared a chief ministerial candidate though the party had signaled in a video yesterday that Channi is the CM face of the party.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. AAP had finished second in the last assembly elections in the state. (ANI)

