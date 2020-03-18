Stop sale of suspected fake sanitisers : Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane has asked the medical stores to stop the sale of suspected fake sanitisers. The fake sanitisers were seized during inspection and have been sent to the laboratory for the report.

This comes after various substandard and fake sanitiser manufacturing units have emerged across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country as of now with 39 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals according to government data on Wednesday morning. (ANI)