Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter, Amarinder tells Pak minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:39 IST

Chandigarh [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry over his provocative remarks on twitter concerning Army and asked him to stop trying to interfere in India's internal affairs.
Singh said in a tweet that Indian Army was a "disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army".
"Stop trying to interfere in India's internal matter. And let me tell you that the Indian Army is a disciplined and nationalist force, unlike your Army. Your provocative statement will not work, nor will the Soldiers in our Army follow your divisive diktats," Singh said in the tweet from his handle.
Chaudhry had in a tweet appealed to Punjabis in Indian Army "to deny duty" in Kashmir.
The chief minister also attacked Chaudhry from his official twitter handle.
"Reacting strongly to the highly provocative tweet by Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, inciting mutiny among Punjabis in the Indian army, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh asked Pakistan to mind their own business and keep out of India's internal matters," tweeted CMO Punjab.
Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after Article 370 was repealed and Jammu and Kashmir reorganised into two union territories. (ANI)

