Stories of Bhagat Singh's indomitable courage, valour still awaken patriotism in youth: Nadda

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and stated that stories of his "indomitable courage and valour still awaken the patriotism in the youth".

"On his birth anniversary, I pay tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji who raised his voice against the British rule at a young age. The stories of Bhagat Singh ji's indomitable courage and valour still awaken the patriotism in the youth," the BJP chief tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).



Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province, in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI)

