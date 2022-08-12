Stories of valour of Indian soldiers to be included in school textbooks: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Tales of valour of Indian soldiers would soon be made part of the school curriculum to inculcate a sense of "responsibility towards the nation" among children from an early age, Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

"To strengthen the sense of responsibility towards the nation from an early age, the education ministry in consultation with the defence ministry will work to include the valour of our soldiers shown during the last 75 years into the school curriculum and our textbooks," the Union Education Minister said.

He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of 25 winners of the Veer Gatha contest in New Delhi.



According to him, there can be no better celebration of Amrit Mahotsav than honouring India's bravehearts.

He thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for initiating the 'Veergatha Project'. He said that it is vital to developing a strong patriotic fervour and a sense of gratitude towards our jawans.

"The Super 25 and Veergatha Project have brought out young India's patriotism and respect for our heroes in the most creative ways," he said. He assured that the Education Ministry will soon develop an institutional mechanism for awarding academic credits for certificates received under this initiative.

He also suggested renaming this contest 'Sena Super 25' in the honor of our soldiers.

"This time Super 25 was conducted among 8 lakh students from 5,000 schools. We will work to take this initiative to all schools in India and to over one crore students going forward," he added. (ANI)

