Stranded Indian students in Ukraine narrate their stories, urge Indian Govt to bring them back home

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the students living in the Eastern European country narrated their plight of the ground situation and urged the Indian government to bring them back home.

The family members of the students stranded in the Eastern European country staged a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. However, the Delhi police prevented them from staging a protest. The DCP of the city tweeted, "This event is not permitted. We request you not to assemble near the embassy as it is not permitted. SHO Chanakyapuri may be contacted at 8750870523 for further clarification."

Speaking to ANI over a video call, a student stranded in Ukraine, Ashwini Sharma, said, "People are sitting in the bunker here. There were rounds of shelling after which we were told to sit in the bunker. We are in the metro station now. The situation is not good at the moment. It is very cold out here."



Asked if any assistance has been provided by the Ukrainian government, he said that there is no support "but we have brought our blankets and eatables with us."

"We are at the metro station for our safety. Water has finished in the machines. Before it was finished, we were told to fill up the water. There is a tap in the metro station that has 24-hour running water. When we feel hungry, we go back to our place, prepare food and again come back here," he said.

Sharma further said that a form has been given there by the Indian Embassy to be filled up for the evacuation of the students. However, there has not been direct contact by the Embassy so far.

"There has not been direct contact with the Indian Embassy, however, we are receiving messages to fill up a form. There has been no such notice or directive on how to evacuate the students. We are on the east side and the place where we will be taken is on the west. How will we travel there? We do not know anything," he said.

Anshu Yadav who hails from Gurgaon urged the Indian government to bring them back home at the soonest. (ANI)

