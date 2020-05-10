Stranded J-K students to return home from Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 385 students from Jammu and Kashmir, who were studying in various institutes here in Bhopal and were stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown, are being sent back by the administration to their homes, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bhopal, Rajesh Srivastav.

"385 students are being sent to their hometowns in the respective districts of Jammu and Kashmir from here. 18 buses have been deployed for the purpose. We are screening all students and have made arrangements for their journey, including food and other requirements, till they reach their destination," Shrivastav told ANI on Saturday.

The students were asked to assemble in the premises of a school, where their screening was carried out before sending them back to their homes.

Most of the students thanked the Madhya Pradesh government for facilitating their return and said that they were very happy with the arrangements made by the administration amid the lockdown.

"It is by God's grace that we are able to return to our homes, all thanks to the MP government it is finally happening. We are very happy that we are able to return during Ramzan," Zyabida, a resident of Kupwara told ANI here.

Another student, Irfan said that he was happy with the arrangements made by the MP government and thanked it whole-heartedly for making their return possible during Ramzan.

"I thank both the MP and Jammu and Kashmir government for making this possible. Ramzan is a big month for us and, therefore, it is really special that we will get to spend it with our family," Irfan said. (ANI)

