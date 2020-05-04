Stranded migrant workers hit Hyderabad streets, demanding to be sent back home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Scores of migrant workers stranded here amid COVID19 lockdown gathered in Hyderabad on Sunday allegedly demanding the state government to send them back to their native places.

The lockdown, which was to end on May 3 has been extended by another two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Several migrant workers gathered on the main road demanding to send them back. The police officials immediately reached the spot and asked the migrant labourers to go to their residences here in Hyderabad.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 3:00 AM on Monday, 1063 cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state with 458 cured/migrated/discharged and 28 deaths.

With the sharpest increase of 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 87 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 40,263, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

