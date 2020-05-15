Stranded UP labourers in Andhra Pradesh accuse District Administration of not sending them back to their homes

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Forty-two labourers working in Dalmia Cements near Jammala Madugu in Kadapa district are waiting for a helping hand to send them back to Uttar Pradesh, their native state.

They allege that despite Uttar Pradesh government's permission, the Andhra Pradesh government is not sending them to their native state.

The workers are from places like Kanpur, Gorakhpur, etc., in UP. Since lockdown began, they are not getting salaries.

They further alleged that they did not get any support from the government or from philanthropists. As of now, they are staying near the company's cement plant.

The workers said that two days ago, a bus was arranged, but in the last minute, it was cancelled. They said that the District Collector told them they did not get permission from Uttar Pradesh government to let them go.

But the Uttar Pradesh government told our relatives that all permissions were granted, lamented the labourers. (ANI)

