Strange to see a state government giving travel advisory to another: Assam Cong leader

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): After the Assam government issued a travel advisory for state residents asking them to avoid travelling to Mizoram, General Secretary and media Chairperson of Assam Congress, Bobbeeta Sharma on Friday said it is very strange to see a state government issuing travel advisory to another state.



"It is very strange to see that a state government has given a travel advisory to another state. We have only seen travel advisories for foreign countries, but seeing it amidst states is a matter of shock," said Bobbeeta Sharma.

A travel advisory has been given by the Assam government to people of the state who are either residing in Mizoram or are travelling from there to Assam to not travel and to exercise utmost caution.

She also said, "One of the Assamese police personnel has been fired from Mizoram side and we strongly condemn it. As a Congress party, we demand a judicial inquiry into the matter as to who gave the order to do so." (ANI)

