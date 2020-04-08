Strategy adopted to fight Zika virus not being used against COVID-19, says Rajasthan Health Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that a strategy adopted to fight the Zika virus in 2018 is not being used against COVID-19.

"No, we have made a strategy to fight COVID-19. If any state has worked in a planned way, then it is Rajasthan. That is why our model is being discussed in other parts of the country," Sharma said when asked if a strategy adopted to fight Zika virus in 2018 is being used.

Coronavirus cases rose to 348 in Rajasthan, with five more people testing positive in Bikaner, Banswara and Jaipur, according to the state health department.

The fresh cases are contacts of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)

