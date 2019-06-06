Strawberries hit the markets of Kashmir
Strawberries hit the markets of Kashmir

Strawberry growers in Kashmir expect good sales after bumper crop

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:44 IST

Srinagar (Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Strawberry growers in the scenic Kashmir valley are expecting bumper returns from the crop this season.
The harvest, which usually begins in April, was pushed ahead this time owing to rainfall which came as a blessing in disguise boosting the fruit produce. Growers now hope that the high yields are met with equally high demand in the market.
"This time the produce is really good a little rain and the right weather has helped the produce. If it was too hot the loss would have been more. Strawberry is the first to be harvested, last year we started on 25th April. This year harvesting has been slightly delayed," said a grower.
The lush green and red fields of strawberries are a beautiful sight with many growers engrossed in harvesting the fruit.
Apples, cherries, grapes, apricots, plums, pomegranates and strawberries from the Valley are not just in demand locally but are exported to many other states and even countries and the prevalent climatic conditions are to credit for the sumptuous harvest. Zakura area has the most favorable conditions for the crop.
"Climate in Kashmir is rather rare and these conditions are rare across the world. In this climate temperate fruits like apple, pomegranate, pear, apricot, plum and peaches. The first to be harvested is strawberries, a delicious fruit with nutritious value. All across the globe, the temperatures required for the growth of this strawberry is in the Kashmir valley," another farmer explained while talking to ANI.
Strawberry farming aids employment generation for locals in Zakura, Gaasu Batapora and Khimber area which are situated at the outskirts of Srinagar.
"It's a family business I work here, our women work here. We hope for the payout to be good," a grower said.
"This year's produce has high demand in the market. These harvested berries go to the local markets to be sold. This time's crop is very good and this is why the value in the market is also high," added another. (ANI)

