Street hawker shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): A street hawker has been shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. This is the second terrorist attack on civilians in Srinagar.

The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor in Srinagar. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.

A search operation is underway by police to nab the terrorists.

"Terrorists killed one non-local near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, Srinagar. The deceased person has been identified as Virender Paswan resident of Bhagalpur Bihar, a street hawker, presently residing at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. Search in the area is in progress," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.



"Street hawker shot dead by terrorists near Madin Sahib in Hawal on the outskirts of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier on Tuesday, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the area and a search operation to arrest the terrorists is underway.

"Terrorists fired upon owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park, Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is going on," said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet. (ANI)

