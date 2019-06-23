Streets flooded after water storage tank breaches due to rain in Peddapuram in AP

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): After a water storage tank was damaged due to rain here on Sunday, streets, and houses in Peddapuram town were inundated with water up to the knee.

The incessant rain lashed the state on Sunday. And the water released from the storage only added to the woes of locals.

With water entering the houses, electric sockets and other household appliances were rendered crippled.

People were seen struggling to get the water out of their houses with the help of buckets and other containers (ANI)

