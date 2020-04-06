Streets in Bhopal bore deserted look amid coronanvirus lockdown

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Streets here bore a deserted look amid Coronavirus lockdown on Monday.

Bhopal District Magistrate had on Sunday ordered that all shops, except dairies and medical stores, in Bhopal will remain closed till further orders.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.(ANI)

