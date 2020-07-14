Streets in Kalaburagi remain deserted amid fresh lockdown

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Streets in Kalaburagi wore a deserted look on Tuesday after the district administration ordered a complete lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

"A complete lockdown will be implemented in Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Rural areas from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on June 22. Essentials such as hospitals, groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables and medicines will be available during this period. In addition, medical and postgraduate examinations will happen as already scheduled," the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office informed on Sunday.

According to the state's health department, Karnataka has a total of 41,581 positive cases so far, including 24,572 active cases and 16,248 recoveries.

So far, 757 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the state. (ANI)

