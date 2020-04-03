Strict action against those opposing govt's efforts of combating COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) {India], April 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that strict action under Disaster Management Act 2005 will be taken against those who oppose government's efforts of fighting coronavirus.

"Those who oppose the government's move of combating coronavirus, strict action will be taken against such person under the Disaster Management Act 2005. Action will also be taken against those violating quarantine and also against those who assist them in that," Rawat told ANI.

He said that some people under quarantine are not coordinating with the administration and also attempted to damage government property.

"I would like to inform such people that they will be penalised four times along with a police case against them," Rawat stated.

He said that people should not pay heed to rumours and believe in the information provided by the government. "The health department gives information from time to time which is conveyed to people through media," the Chief Minister stressed.

"Everyone is united in the fight against coronavirus. Some people should not let their hard work fail," he said. (ANI)

