Strict action on violating night curfew in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra cabinet minister and the guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Sheikh have instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police on Monday to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on the New Year eve.

Speaking to ANI, Aslam Sheikh said, "We have instructed BMC and Mumbai Police officials to take strict action against those who flout social distancing norms or violate night curfew rules."

Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state.



"Night curfew (not more than 5 persons to assemble between 11 PM to 6 AM) will be in force from December 22 till January 5, 2021, in the limits of all municipal corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions," according to a press release by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mantralaya, Mumbai under the Government of Maharashtra. (ANI)





