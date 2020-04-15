Strict action to be taken against those who spread rumours: Maharashtra Home Minister on Bandra gathering

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours that trains will start.

"The orders have been given against those who spread the rumour that trains will start. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," Deshmukh tweeted.

A case has been registered at Bandra Police station under section 143, 147, 149, 186, 188 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Act against 800-1000 unidentified people in connection with the incident of gathering in Bandra.

More than 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai gathered outside the station in Bandra and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3.

He said the gathering of migrant labourers at Bandra railway station is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended.

"It is the result of the manner in which the lockdown has been extended. People who were stuck in Mumbai were expecting that lockdown will end and they will be allowed to go home but they were disappointed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address today. Their anger burst out on streets of Bandra," said Deshmukh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra.

The Union Home Minister stressed that such gatherings weaken India's fight against the coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents. He also offered his full support to Maharashtra government.

Around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, said the Mumbai Police.

Earlier today, Deshmukh informed that a total of 197 cases have been registered and 37 people have been arrested till now for spreading misinformation on social media. (ANI)

