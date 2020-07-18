Strict action will be taken against accused: Maha Minister on rape threats to Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has taken cognisance of rape threats of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

The minister said that she has taken up the issue with state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On Thursday, Chakraborty made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Taking to social media, Chakraborty confirmed for the first time that she was the actor's girlfriend and requested a CBI inquiry only to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step".

She also said that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media as she had gone silent after Rajput's sudden demise.

Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

