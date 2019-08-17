Representative image
Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers : IGP, Jammu

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:42 IST

<p>Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With the restoration of internet services in Jammu Zone, the police on Saturday requested people to refrain from sharing fake messages or videos that may vitiate the atmosphere in the region adding that strict action will be taken against those circulating hate messages.<br />"The internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu Zone i.e Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi. The general public is requested to refrain from sharing/ circulating any type of fake messages/videos in the social media which might vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. Strict legal action will be taken against whosoever found to be circulating the hate messages," read a press release from IGP, Jammu Mukesh Singh.<br />"In the Jammu zone, the market remained open and traffic plied normally. Schools were opened in Rajouri, Ramban and Doda districts by the district administration. Telephone service was restored in Rajouri. The situation in the region remained peaceful throughout the Jammu zone," it added.<br />Following days of restrictions, mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.<br />Starting today morning, 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.<br />Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region. The restrictions on the telecom services were continued in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.<br />Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner. (ANI)<br /></p>

