Strict action will be taken against those responsible: AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on lift collapse incident

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Following the death of three sanitation workers in a lift collapse incident in Delhi's Naraina area, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak has assured transparent investigation and strict action in the case of any negligence.

MLA Pathak visited the Naraina Police station and spoke to officials after the incident.

"I have spoken to SHO, and I've been told that the police will investigate the case transparently. Delhi government will provide an advocate to the families, and the people responsible for the incident will be booked and punished," he said.

"There were four workers in the lift which fell down and killed three workers who were declared dead on being brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi. The fourth worker, who was severely injured in the accident, has been admitted to BLK hospital in critical condition," he said while speaking to reporters after coming out of the police station.

"A case is being registered under section 304 of the IPC. The people responsible will be arrested," he said.

"I hope that Police will diligently perform their duty without any pressure," he added.

He said that the Government of Delhi will stand by the family members of the deceased and provide them will all assistance to fight the case. "Delhi Government will appoint the best lawyer to represent the family members of the deceased in this case," he said.

"Strict action will be taken if it is found that the accident occurred due to anyone's negligence," he added.

Three sanitation workers were killed while another was critically injured after a lift they were in collapsed in Delhi's Naraina area. The incident took place at a gutkha factory.

Jagjeet, brother of deceased Kulwant Singh alleged that it is a sheer case of negligence on the part of the management.

"The lift was very old and there were no repairs. The hook broke apart and the lift went down," Jagjeet told ANI.

He added the factory management didn't even bother to inform them about the accident and they were informed about the incident by a friend of the deceased.

Bhubnesh, the brother of another deceased named Deepak said that "I was in office when I got the information. I came running after getting the news and got to know that my brother has passed away. The lift was very old and there were no repairs for a long time." (ANI)