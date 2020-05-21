Strict action will be taken against those violating quarantine rules: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against those found flouting the quarantine rules.



"A strict action will be taken against those who violate the home quarantine rules. The reports submitted by the ASHA workers, Angadwadi workers will be taken seriously," he said.



The statement from the Chief Minister said while he was addressing a video conferencing with the senior government officials and the district magistrates to review the coronavirus situation in the state.



CM Rawat also directed "the local administrative staff to work under the leadership of village heads in order to create awareness about the COVID-19."



He also said that "a proper sanitization drive should be carried out in all the quarantine centers made in the villages and added that Rs 5000 have been given under the National Health Mission to the each of the Village Health and Sanitation Committees."

Yesterday, the Uttarakhand government withdrew the odd-even traffic formula for private cars in view of the "practical problems" being faced by people.



In fresh guidelines rolled out on Monday night, the state government had stated it would implement the odd-even rule for private vehicles in seven major cities of the state -- Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Rudrapur, Haldwani and Kashipur -- during the fourth phase of the lockdown.



Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh had said that this decision was taken to ensure fewer vehicles ply on the road between 7 am and 4 pm.(ANI)

