"Strict action will be taken against those who throw waste..." CM Pinarayi plans to make Kerala cleanest by 2025

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday warned that strict action will be taken against those who throw waste in public places as his government plans to make Kerala the cleanest state by 2025.

He said this while inaugurating the Global Expo on Waste Management Technologies (GEX '23) which was organised by Kerala Local Self Governments Ministry.

CM also said that the local self-government bodies would be graded by examining the waste management of each local self-government body.



"There are various levels of waste collection system here. What is important is a change in public attitudes. In accordance with the progress made in the field of education and culture, there has been no progress in the field of waste management. Even the educated do not behave accordingly," he said.

He also emphasized that the waste treatment plant is necessary to maintain cleanliness.

"Waste disposal has largely been resolved. We are the ones polluting our state's water resources. We should be able to raise common sense and intervene in waste matters. We should create a mindset that we will not throw away the waste of our own house," CM added. (ANI)

