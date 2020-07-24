Puducherry [India], July 24 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Naranasamy has said that strict action will be taken against those behind the incident where AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's statue was found with a saffron shawl draped around it, in Villianur yesterday.
"Strict action will be taken against whoever did wrong," V Naranasamy said at the legislative assembly.
AIADMK MLAs on Thursday staged a protest after AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran's statue was found with a saffron shawl draped around it, in Villianur.
The MLAs sat in protest in front of the statue. They later garlanded it after taking off the shawl. (ANI)
Strict action will be taken: Puducherry CM after AIADMK founder's statue found desecrated
ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 18:21 IST
