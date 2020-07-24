Strict action will be taken: Puducherry CM after AIADMK founder's statue found desecrated

Puducherry [India], July 24 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Naranasamy has said that strict action will be taken against those behind the incident where AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's statue was found with a saffron shawl draped around it, in Villianur yesterday.

"Strict action will be taken against whoever did wrong," V Naranasamy said at the legislative assembly.

AIADMK MLAs on Thursday staged a protest after AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran's statue was found with a saffron shawl draped around it, in Villianur.

The MLAs sat in protest in front of the statue. They later garlanded it after taking off the shawl. (ANI)

