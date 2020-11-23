Strict enforcement of night curfew in 4 cities of Gujarat from Monday

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22(ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that from Monday public will be exempted from day curfew, and only night curfew will be enforced in all four cities--Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

"In Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat, only night curfew will be enforced, the public has been exempted from day curfew. Night curfew will be strictly enforced," said the Chief Minister while addressing media.

He further requested that the public to follow social distancing rules and added that wearing masks in public places is mandatory for all.



Earlier on November 20, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) imposed a curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, in a bid to bring under control the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta further said that a night curfew will remain in force in Ahmedabad even after the end of the "complete curfew" on the morning of November 23 until the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.

Later that day, the Gujarat government also announced night curfews in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara, between 9 pm and 6 am daily, starting from November 21, till the COVID-19 situation is under control in these cities.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat, which were earlier proposed to reopen from November 23, in the wake of the current coronavirus situation in the state. (ANI)

