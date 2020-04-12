Strict measures to curb movement in Nagpur's Satranjipura, Mominpura

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The authorities are taking strict measures to limit movement in COVID-19 hotspots in the city.

Barricades have been put up in Satranjipura and Mominpura areas that have been designated as COVID-19 hotspots

Earlier on Saturday, the state government extended the lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus

"Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The State will show the way to the country even in these tough times," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

According to the state Health Department, so far 1761 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra, including 127 deaths. (ANI)

