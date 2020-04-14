Strict prohibitory measures to remain in place: Bhilwara DM

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Strict prohibitory measures will remain in effect till May 3 in Bhilwara, District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt said here on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the lockdown that was slated to end today.

He further urged the people to comply with the government's directions so that the battle against COVID-19 can be won. He added that permission would be given to step out to purchase food items and other essential goods.

The state government also asked private hospitals to start operating. (ANI)







