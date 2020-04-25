Stricter lockdown implementation absolutely necessary: IMCT to WB Chief Secy, DC Jalpaiguri

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): After its visit to Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong for assessment of the containment of COVID-19, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on Friday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner (DC) Jalpaiguri and suggested that stricter implementation of lockdown is absolutely necessary to avoid any further outbreak.

"As an immediate measure, it is suggested that stricter implementation of lockdown is absolutely necessary to avoid any further outbreak. Larger number of field officers are required to monitor and provide feedback about the effectiveness of various measures undertaken by the government," said Vineet Joshi, Team Leader, North Bengal IMCT.

"Additional data was sought during discussions with the Divisional Commissioner and DM Darjeeling on April 22 and CMO Darjeeling on April 23 which is still awaited. Meeting sought with the Police Commissioner could not materialise as requested. The IMCT would still request you to facilitate the meeting with the Police Commissioner," Joshi added.

He said that concerned officers have been asked to furnish the requested data.

The Union Home Ministry has constituted IMCTs to visit COVID-19 hotspots for assessment, issue directions to combat the spread of the virus in those areas and submit a report to the central government. (ANI)

