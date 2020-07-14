Stricter lockdown on weekends in Uttar Pradesh: Awanish Awasthi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a stricter lockdown across the state on weekends to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi.

"The government has decided that every Saturday and Sunday all markets in the state will stay closed. Government offices will stay closed. However, the banks will continue to operate as usual on Saturday. Religious places will also stay open," Awasthi said while briefing media about COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday.

He also that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated a surveillance team to keep a check on the spread of the COVID-19 cases.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed the government to use to the mobile testing van to conduct as many tests as possible," he added.

He further said that 8356 cases were registered for flouting the COVID-19 norms and a total of 14,000 people were booked in this regard alone on Sunday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases in the Uttar Pradesh is now at 38,130, including 24,203 discharged, 12,972 active cases and 955 deaths. (ANI)

