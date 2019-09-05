Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana talking to ANI in Bhopal on Wednesday
Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana talking to ANI in Bhopal on Wednesday

Stringent action must be taken against erring ministers: MP Congress MLA Kansana

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:00 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana said on Wednesday that stringent action should be taken against those ministers who do not obey Chief Minister Kamal Nath and make comments that are different from the party line.
Kansana's comments came in the backdrop of state forest minister Umang Singhar alleging that senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and establishing himself as a "power centre". Singhar has also written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi about the same.
"Some of the state ministers are making comments and several of our MLAs are saddened by it. I have talked to around 40 MLAs, these MLAs do not belong to a single group, there are different groups in all parties," said Kansana.
"Be it a minister from Kamal Nath ji's group, Digvijaya ji's group, Scindia ji's group or someone else's, stringent action should be taken against those who don't obey the Chief Minister and make comments that are different from the party line," he added.
Singhar in his letter to Sonia Gandhi said: "I am writing to you with a lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre."
Singhar had alleged that Singh, a former chief minister, was interfering in the government functioning and was trying to run the government from "behind curtains".
He had also said that former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Opposition leader Gopal Bhargava have also been saying that the government was being run by Digvijaya Singh. (ANI)

