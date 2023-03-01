Striving to engage more with J-K youth, divert them towards nation-building: IG, BSF

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Inspector-General of Border Security Forces, Ashok Yadav, on Tuesday said the entire security establishment is "striving to engage more with the youth" of Kashmir and "divert them towards the work of nation-building".

During a skill development programme held in Pulwama to train youths in computer science, Yadav said all security forces and intelligence agencies were striving for better coordination to "curb militant activities".

"We are trying to engage more with the youth and divert them towards the work of nation-building," IG BSF Yadav said.

On the crackdown on militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Yadav said the forces were trying to identify splinter terror groups "so that their supporters could be neutralised".

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh, said in a press conference in December 2022 that a total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistan-based foreign terrorists -- belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) -- were killed last year.

Further, according to the DGP, 28 properties, where terrorists were sheltered and terror conspiracies hatched, were also sealed last year.

He added that stringent action was taken against 649 alleged terror sympathisers under the preventive detention law of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Since, the Union Territory has seen a major crackdown on militancy and cross-border terrorism and a push for development, across sectors. (ANI)