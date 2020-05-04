Strong action against violators of quarantine norms: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed to all returnees, coming from different states, to follow the quarantine norms and cooperate with the state government, and warned of strict action for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

In a serious of tweets, Patnaik wrote, "Odia people coming from outside the state must be in quarantine to protect the lives of themselves and their families and strictly abide by all the rules of the government, Sarpanches will immediately notify the administration in case of violations, strict action will be taken against the violators."

"Now the situation in Odisha is under control, millions of people are working day and night for this, many Odia people facing this unprecedented situation with a spirit of self sacrifice. Those who are returning to Odisha should also fulfill their responsibility," he added.

He went on to add that "every Odia returning to the state is our own."

"During the current situation, a single negligence can put lots of people at risk. State government is making its all efforts to save every life. All measures have been taken for the return of the people and smooth stay at quarantine centres," Patnaik tweeted.

The Chief Minister's statement came after reports of violation of quarantine norms by inmates at a quarantine centre.

"Any conduct endangering safety of others in context of COVID-19 will be strongly dealt with as per law. Our hospitality of return does not mean leniency towards negligent conduct, my appeal to all returnees to follow the laid down norms while in quarantine," tweeted DGP Odisha. (ANI)

