Strong tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): People in north India including in Delhi and adjoining areas felt earthquake tremors on Tuesday evening with many people coming to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

National Centre for Seismology said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm.

A resident of Ghaziabad told ANI that people rushed to the ground in the building in which he resides. "All of us came running down out of fear. Every person felt the tremors of the earthquake on every floor of the building. So we are here in the ground," he said.

A woman in Delhi said she was asleep when she suddenly saw the fan wobbling.

"I got up and brought my mother and pet outside the house. We felt the tremors for approximately one-and-a-half minutes," she said.

Another resident of the city said it was a strong tremor.

"We are standing outside. We had last felt such tremors in January. I was watching TV when I felt the earthquake," he said.

Tremors were felt in Punjab also. In Ludhiana, like in other cities, many people came in open spaces.

An Amritsar shopowner said he was sleeping and was woken up by strong tremors.

"I saw the fan shaking. The tremors lasted long."

Another city resident said she was sitting on the sofa and talking to her son when it started shaking.

"I raised an alarm. Everyone rushed out, very strong tremors were felt," she said.

Many people in Jammu and Kashmir also rushed out from their homes after tremors were felt.

Shubham, a guest house owner in Katra said very strong tremors of earthquake were felt and all the devotees rushed out. "With Maa Vaishno Devi's blessings, there was no loss of lives and they are returning to their hotels," he said. (ANI)