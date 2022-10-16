Strong wave of BJP in Gujarat, will break all previous records with people's blessings: Anurag Thakur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday, while addressing the public on the fourth day of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would break all previous records in the upcoming elections.

While addressing three public meetings in Surendranagar and Wadhwa in Gujarat, the Union Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister lashed out at the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Taking a jibe at AAP's Gujarat unit head Gopal Italia, Thakur said, "Earlier an Italian woman used to insult Narendra Modi Ji and today there is an Italia who insults Modi Ji's mother. Gujarat did not accept this earlier also and will not do so now. Gujarat will give a befitting reply."



The Bharatiya Janata Party is organizing the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' from October 12 to October 20, in five routes. On October 12, BJP National President JP Nadda flagged off two routes, while on October 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off three routes. During this yatra, BJP aims to cover 5734 km across Gujarat.

The party has already taken out this yatra under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2002 and before the assembly elections in 2017. This time the Yatra will cover 144 of the 182 assemblies of Gujarat during which more than 145 public meetings will be held.

In Malvan's public meeting, Anurag Thakur praised the land of Gujarat for giving great leaders to the country.



"The land of Gujarat has done the work of giving leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel at the time of the freedom movement. Today the same land has given us our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Ji who led us from the front during the Covid times. It is during his leadership only that India is on the path of becoming Vishwa Guru," Thakur said.

Thakur further said, "Before 2001 in Gujarat, there were many incidents of crime, there used to be many riots, after which curfews were imposed but when Modi Ji came in 2001, the riots ended forever and development was the only way forward in Gujarat."

[{dd0f66f5-2dd1-430d-bffb-a4cdc84351c6:intradmin/ANI-20221016034827.jpg}]

The Union Minister also described Gujarat as the model of development for the whole country.

"There is a huge wave of BJP in Gujarat and this time we are going to break all the previous records with the blessings of the people here. Modi Ji came to power in 2014 and 2019 with a path-breaking majority for the first time in history after 1984. In 2024 also, Modi Ji is going to come with 400+ seats," Thakur said.

The BJP leader also appreciated the work of the Modi government in honouring "Hindu symbols".

"The work of saving our cultural heritages like Somnath temple, Kedarnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya has only been possible by the BJP government under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," Thakur further said. (ANI)

