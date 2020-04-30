Strongly oppose Guv's decision to give charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to Principal Secretary of Assam: Bodoland People's Front

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bodoland People's Front (BPF) President Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday said he "strongly opposed" the decision of the Governor giving charge of Bodoland Territorial Area districts to the Principal Secretary of Assam. A petition has also been filed in the Guwahati High Court against the order, he added.

"Due to the COVID-19, the elections of Bodoland Territorial Council have been postponed. In this time of emergency, people here need our government more. But instead of extending the term, the Governor has given the charge of Bodoland Territorial Area Districts to the Principle Secretary of Assam. We strongly oppose this decision and filed a petition in Guwahati High Court against the order," Mohilary tweeted.

Mohilary has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to look into the matter.

"Though we are in alliance with BJP in the state, we are forced to reconsider our understanding. We are looking at other alternatives. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter," Mohilary wrote.

On January 27, the Central government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi. (ANI)

