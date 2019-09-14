Mormugao (Goa) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Goenchea Raponkarancho Ekvott (GRE) on Saturday opposed plans to privatise Miramar beach in the name of Blue flag certification.

"GRE strongly oppose plans to privatise Miramar beach in the name of Blue flag certification, GRE wants to draw attention to the government that Similar plan of privatization and development in 2002 was proposed at Miramar beach and at that time then Chief Minister Manohor Parrikar government had appointed "One Man Commission" and same had submitted report to the government on February 2002, thereby striking down the proposal," it said in a statement.

"Miramar beach as a special case, an unique beach, so far left intact as a valuable public asset, public commons unlike other beaches in Goa which are already congested and commercialized. We vehemently opposed to Blue Flag Certification to the beach," GRE said in a statement.

The statement further said, "We do not believe that facilities like landscaping and watersports, marina, mechanical cleaning, childrens' park etc. are required at Miramar. Ecological and environmental concerns like the inviolability of the existing sand dunes, the need for conserving the precious habitat of the migratory birds like the plovers and terns and several other species sheltering in and feeding at Miramar beach."

"The fisherpeople need the entire waterfront/seashore to protect their livelihood and view any proposal for developmental activity on seaward side will hamper fishing activities of 2 kilometres of the Miramar beach," the statement said.

Putting its viewpoint, the GRE said, this certification will displace the traditional occupation of fishing called "Rampon" which has been carried out for centuries by fishermen of Caranzalem and Miramar.

"The entire beach stretch is almost 2 km and is used as a landing point for fishing Canoes, nets, drying, etc." the statement added. (ANI)

