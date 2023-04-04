"Struggle for attaining social justice is not a matter for just a single state": Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the struggle for the attainment of social justice is not an issue of a single state.

"The struggle for the attainment of social justice is not an issue of a single state. It is not an issue of a set of a few states. It is an issue concerning all states and it is associated with the structure of Indian society," said CM Stalin while addressing the National Conference of All India Federation.

"Wherever there is discrimination - exclusion - untouchability - slavery - injustice, the medicine that can cure these poisons is Social Justice," he added.

Stalin further said, "There might be differences in the degree of problems, all on class and caste lines in each state. But the core of the issue is the same - gross discrimination. Wherever there is discrimination, exclusion, untouchability, slavery, or injustice, the medicine that can cure these poisons is social justice."

He also said, "We should raise our voice to establish the principles of Federalism, State Autonomy, Secularism, Equality, Fraternity, Socialism and Social Justice all over India. It should not be a lone voice. It should not be different individual voices either. It shall be a collective voice in unison."

He added, "However idealistic an ideology may be, for it to succeed, the unity among the parties which have accepted the ideology is of great importance."

"Such a unity is not enough if it is in only a few states. It has to happen in every state. It has to be for the whole of India. It is for that unity, federations like this will serve as the foundation,' he further added. (ANI)

